Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $356.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $289.57 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

