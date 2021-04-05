Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 435.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.86 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

