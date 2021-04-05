Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,703 shares of company stock worth $84,436,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $356.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.72. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

