Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,057 shares of company stock valued at $28,117,680. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW opened at $83.84 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

