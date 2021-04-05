Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,168.30 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,223.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,114.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,310.55.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.