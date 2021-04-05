Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,259 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

