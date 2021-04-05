Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $167.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average is $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $170.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.