Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.56

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.56 and last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 39026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

