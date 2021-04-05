Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Sells $582,009.14 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lennox International stock opened at $316.74 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.41 and a 12-month high of $326.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.23.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Several analysts have commented on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

