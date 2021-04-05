Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $6,614,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,170.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

