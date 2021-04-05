LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $10.02

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $10.79. LG Display shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 8,753 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter valued at $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LG Display by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

