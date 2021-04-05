Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $68.00

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $58.84. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 8.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.