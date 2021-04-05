Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Life Storage worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Life Storage by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

Life Storage stock opened at $88.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $89.10.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

