LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0126 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and $15,239.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00681552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028648 BTC.

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,026,485,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,391,275 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

