Linear (LINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $465.90 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Linear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $465.90 million and $42.69 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.76 or 0.00681864 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,530,730,106 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

