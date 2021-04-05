Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,309. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 227,494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.