Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 4,500 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $144.05 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.20 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.