Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.11 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $189.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.69 and a 12-month high of $193.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

