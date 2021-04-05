Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $54.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

