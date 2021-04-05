Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,700 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

