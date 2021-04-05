Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 5,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 181.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $207.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.76. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $124.55 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

