Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $192.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

