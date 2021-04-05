Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 40.82 ($0.53).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 42.77 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £30.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.64. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.42 ($0.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 330,783 shares of company stock worth $13,889,254.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

