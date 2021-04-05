Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,421.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.71 or 0.03582358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.51 or 0.00354258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.79 or 0.01044708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.03 or 0.00452751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.15 or 0.00404148 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00324582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025734 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.