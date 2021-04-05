LPL Financial LLC Buys 15,222 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.75 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

