LPL Financial LLC Purchases 11,710 Shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

PSMC stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.