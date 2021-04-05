LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,980,000.

NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $90.85 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $94.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76.

