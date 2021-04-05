LTO Network (LTO) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $229.41 million and $21.68 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00053182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00677403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028570 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,311 coins and its circulating supply is 280,347,033 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.