Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 103 ($1.35) target price on the stock.

MACF opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. Macfarlane Group has a 12-month low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.66 million and a PE ratio of 15.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

