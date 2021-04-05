Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

MMP stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

