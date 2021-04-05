MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.72

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 74067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MX. Vertical Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 104.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 237,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 102.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

