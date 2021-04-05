Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

