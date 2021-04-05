Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NYSE GE opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

