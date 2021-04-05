Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,825 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,825 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

AEM stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

