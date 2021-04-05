Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $546,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $189.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $126.69 and a one year high of $193.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

