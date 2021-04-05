Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 10,793 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,771 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after buying an additional 1,363,199 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,274,372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,766,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,980,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

