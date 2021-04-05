Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.58.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

