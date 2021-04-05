Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

