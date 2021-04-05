Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.53.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $216.80 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $219.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.