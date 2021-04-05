Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $109.57 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $105.72 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average is $111.88.

