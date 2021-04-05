Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $89.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.30 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

