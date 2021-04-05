Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF makes up 12.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.41% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $43,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $91.15 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43.

