ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.59 Million

Brokerages predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post sales of $648.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.46 million and the lowest is $641.50 million. ManTech International reported sales of $610.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.89. 94,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,308. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

