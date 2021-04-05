Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 8.7%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.10. 268,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,920,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -112.23 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

