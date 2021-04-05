Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Marlin token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $141.85 million and $65.28 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00074910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00295247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00099832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.00779793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,345,924 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol.

Marlin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars.

