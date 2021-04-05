Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.11.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.