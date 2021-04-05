Marsh & McLennan Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,422 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 762% compared to the average daily volume of 397 call options.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $124.89. 1,797,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.