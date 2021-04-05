Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 201 Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FOVL traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.08. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,729. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64.

