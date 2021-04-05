Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,646,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.