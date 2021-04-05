Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,995. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average is $151.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

